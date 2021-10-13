‘Ang Probinsyano’ to air 2nd season in Vietnam

MANILA — The iconic teleserye “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” continues to make waves overseas, with its second season set to air on Vietnamese television.

Xin chao, Vietnam! 🇻🇳 Starting October 17, magpapasiklab uli si Cardo para sa 2nd Season ng #FPJsAngProbinsyano Thank you sa inyong walang sawang pagsuporta! pic.twitter.com/snkSLrszSV — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) October 13, 2021

The sophomore season of ABS-CBN series will be broadcast thrice a week — Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays — starting October 17 via HTV9 in Vietnam, producer Dreamscape Entertainment Television announced on Wednesday.

In the Philippines, “Ang Probinsyano’s” second season aired from October 2016 to May 17, and saw Cardo (Coco Martin) incarcerated after being framed as a drug peddler. It concluded with Cardo killing Joaquin (Arjo Atayde), avenging his twin brother Ador’s death.’

The hit drama has enjoyed an international audience over the years, notably with its streaming on platforms like Netflix and the additional 41 African countries that started local broadcasts in July.

“Ang Probinsyano” marked its sixth anniversary in September, making it the longest-running weekday drama series in the country.

Currently on its ninth season, “Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes every weeknight, and can be watched on Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

Watch more on iWantTFC

