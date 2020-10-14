What Bea Alonzo has learned as a Kapamilya

MANILA – Bea Alonzo said she owes everything she knows about show business to ABS-CBN.

In her most recent vlog, the actress answered a question from a netizen who asked about what she has learned as a Kapamilya.

To which, Alonzo replied: “Everything I know about the business, I know because I am a Kapamilya. Before naman ako nag-artista, hindi ko naman alam kung paano umarte.”

But more than that, Alonzo said she has learned numerous life lessons because she is part of the network.

“I learned how to love a colleague, how to care about one another. I have learned the value of hard work and the gift of friendships because 90% of my friends are from ABS-CBN. Because I started when I was 13 years old, parang hindi ko pa nabubuo ang pagkatao ko,” she said.

For Alonzo, ABS-CBN helped her become the person that she is today.

Aside from her learnings as a Kapamilya, Alonzo also shared in her vlog some advice to young ladies who lack self-confidence.

“I was just like you when I was a teenager. Wala talaga akong confidence at all. At that time, imagine 'yung mga kasabayan mo sila Anne Curtis, Angel Locsin, Angelica Panganiban na sobrang hot nila and they are really good actors,” she said.

As such, Alonzo said she decided to focus on the thing that made her feel “most alive and not insecure.”

“That was acting for me. I felt empowered when I was acting because I knew I was good at it,” she said.

At the end of the day, Alonzo said it is important for anyone “to love yourself for who you are, flaws and all.”

“After a while, 'yun ang natutunan ko. Nobody will love you as much as you love yourself. If people see you that you love yourself and that you take care of (yourself) because you love you, people will start to actually respect you,” she said.

