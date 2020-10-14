WATCH: Laughs and tears in ‘The House Arrest of Us’ trailer

MANILA — An engaged couple and their respective, warring families are forced to share a home in the first trailer of the digital movie series “The House Arrest of Us.”

Real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla star in ‘The House Arrest of Us.’ Star Cinema

In the trailer of the Star Cinema production released on Wednesday, the characters of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are shown sealing their engagement — to the strong disapproval of their families.

The setup proves ripe for fresh conflicts, which further strain the relationships between the two sides, including the couple’s.

The ensuing confrontations are both riotous and comedic, but tearful moments, too, come around, with lessons learned for the soon-to-be weds.

Directed by Richard Arellano, “The House Arrest of Us” is set to premiere on October 24 and will run for 13, weekly episodes on KTX.ph and iWantTFC.

It also stars Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista, Dennis Padilla, Arlene Muhlach, Gardo Versoza, Alora Sasam, Riva Quenery, Anthony Jennings, and Hyubs Azarcon.