WATCH: Gary V performs 'Kunin Mo Na Ang Lahat Sa Akin' as new 'Ang Probinsyano' love theme

MANILA -- ABS-CBN has released the music video of Gary Valenciano's rendition of the OPM hit "Kunin Mo Na Ang Lahat Sa Akin," which is the new official theme song of the long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

The music video was uploaded on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel on Monday, October 12.



The new love theme of the Kapamilya series is now also out on the Facebook pages of ABS-CBN and Dreamscape.

"Kunin Mo Na Ang Lahat Sa Akin" was composed by Larry Hermosa and Valenciano's version was produced by Jonathan Manalo.

The music video features scenes from "Ang Probinsyano" featuring lead characters Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin) and Alyana (Yassi Pressman), as well as moments of Alyana and Lito (Richard Gutierrez).

In the primetime series, the relationship of Cardo and Yassi is put to test with the arrival of Lito, a wealthy businessman and Alyana's childhood friend and former sweetheart.

Lito is now doing everything to steal Alyana from Cardo.

"Ang Probinsyano" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo on cable TV, iWantTFC and A2Z Channel 11.