VP Robredo lauds Enchong Dee's efforts to help others during pandemic

MANILA – Vice President Leni Robredo had nothing but good words for actor Enchong Dee for everything the is doing to help others during this crisis.

In an interview with G3 San Diego for #LiveWithG3 on Monday, Robredo said there are many celebrities who are assisting the needy in their own ways -- and Dee is one of them.

“May mga artista na silently, very, very silently tumutulong. Example si Enchong. Si Enchong hindi lang nagso-solicit din ng pamigay, hindi lang 'yun,” she said.

“Lalo noong early days, bigla na lang mag-a-appear sa opisina namin may dalang merienda para sa mga volunteers. Siya ang nagda-drive sa sarili niya,” Robredo added.

Delighted by the actor’s genuine efforts to help, the Vice President shared one of Dee’s good deeds just recently.

“Three weeks ago siguro, nagsabi si Enchong na magvo-volunteer daw siya. May kilala siya o partner na nagdi-disinfect ng opisina. Kasi alam niya na ang daming pumupunta sa opisina,” she narrated.

“So kami nag-schedule kami 6 p.m., wala na kaming lahat. Tapos bigla na lang iyong security sa office nagpadala ng video. Si Enchong mismo 'yung naglilinis.”

Robredo said she appreciates Dee’s gestures because the things he does are more than what is expected of him.

“Siya mismo 'yung naglilinis. Alam mo 'yon? Wala naman makakakita sa kanya pero siya ang gumagawa. Parang for him to do that, more than what is expected,” she said.

Last April, Robredo took to social media to share how surprised she was when Dee showed up at her office with food and medical supplies for the frontliners battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Biglang nag-appear sa office ngayong hapon, mag-isa. May dalang mga PPEs para sa frontliners at pagkain para sa volunteers. Mabuhay ka, Enchong Dee," she said at the time.

The rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines in early March brought a tough challenge to medical frontliners, with some of them getting infected themselves and succumbing to the virus.

Since then, Robredo's office has been donating PPEs and food and providing accommodations and transport to the frontliners.