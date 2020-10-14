Showing off baby bump, Romnick Sarmenta's girlfriend is a 'proud momma'

MANILA – The girlfriend of actor Romnick Sarmenta proudly showed off her growing belly five months into her pregnancy.

On Instagram, Barbara Ruaro shared a photo of her with her baby bump on display.

“Proud momma,” she said in the caption.

Sarmenta, for his part, posted a different shot of Ruaro cradling her baby bump and in the caption, he shared their hopes and desires for their first child together.

"It is our hope that you grow in a world that is peaceful, where there are no insensitive bullies that cover their own insecurities with name-calling and shaming,” he said.

“It is our faith that the Lord will always be with us all, leading us through life and watching over us at all times, guiding us to become the best that we can be for you and your siblings,” he added.

Sarmenta said it is love that brought their baby here and it is the same love that will guide them as parents in raising their future child “with care and sincere affection and desire to help you become the best that you can be.”

Sarmenta and Ruaro first confirmed that they are having a baby together on Sunday morning.

Sharing pictures of Ruaro’s pregnancy test result, Sarmenta said: “I B A. Infinitely Blessed with Your Affirmation. Iba Ka Panginoon, maraming salamat Po.”

Ruaro, for her part, thanked the Lord for the gift of life.

“The cross that appeared on my test and this miracle as a whole is Your loudest yet most comforting affirmation,” she wrote.

“I praise and thank You for my Nicko, as well as all our friends and families who have expressed and continue to show their love and undying support,” Ruaro added.

Based on Ruaro’s post, she and Sarmenta expect to welcome their child in February.

Sarmenta was previously married to Harlene Bautista. They first confirmed their breakup in 2018, after being married for 19 years. They have five children.