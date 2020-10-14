Netflix releases 'The Crown' teaser a month before season 4 drops

Netflix has released the official teaser of “The Crown” one month before it returns for its fourth season.

According to the streaming platform, the fourth season of the award-winning series will put a spotlight on the late 1970s when Queen Elizabeth, played by Olivia Colman, and the royal family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession.

They do this by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor, who remains unmarried at the age of 30.

“While Prince Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin, provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairytale for Diana,” Netflix said in a statement.

“The Crown” season 4 will become available globally on November 15.

Watch the teaser below.