Vice Ganda, Luis Manzano all smiles ahead of 'Lucky Day' debut

MANILA – “It’s Showtime!” mainstay host Vice Ganda made sure to show her full support for her good friend Luis Manzano, who will be hosting the temporary replacement of the noontime program.

Vice Ganda posted a photo with Manzano on her Instagram Story while teasing the newest game show of ABS-CBN, “It’s Your Lucky Day,” which will run for 12 days.

The new variety show will begin airing on Saturday, October 13.

Manzano will be joined by Kapamilya host Robi Domingo, “Dirty Linen” star Jennica Garcia, and "Magandang Buhay" host and comedienne Melai Cantiveros.

Other celebrity guests that will also brighten the noontime are former Gold Squad members Francine Diaz, Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri.

The program will feature a fresh set of original games and segments until October 27 on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and GTV. It will also be available on Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Earlier this week, ABS-CBN announced that it will not appeal to the Office of the President the decision of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to suspend "It's Showtime.”

