'The Iron Heart': Apollo, Eros all set for final battle

Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) confronts Eros (Jake Cuenca) in the penultimate episode of 'The Iron Heart' aired on October 12, 2023. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) located Eros (Jake Cuenca) in the penultimate episode of "The Iron Heart" aired Thursday.

After being held captive, Apollo navigated Tokyo to find Eros as he sought to end his wrongdoings.

Apollo confronted Eros and said he wanted to give him a second chance but the latter refused.

"Pipigilan ko ang kasamaan, bibigyan kita ng isang pagkakataong maituwid ang mali mo, 'di kita kailangang patayin," Apollo said.

"Kill him," Eros ordered his team.

Snippets of the finale episode show Apollo and Eros in a samurai battle to conclude their rivalry.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

RELATED VIDEO: