MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre has recorded the theme song of the Kapamilya series "Can't Buy Me Love" which stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano or DonBelle.

On Friday, Star Music released Dela Torre's version of "You'll Be Safe Here," which was originally performed by Rivermaya and composed by Rico Blanco.

This new version was arranged by Tommy Katigbak, while Jonathan Manalo is the overall record producer.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Can’t Buy Me Love” will premiere on Netflix on October 13, three days ahead of free TV and 24 hours before it’s shown on pay TV. It will also air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5 starting October 16.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will mark the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a love team, after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

