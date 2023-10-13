K-pop girl group IVE made a comeback on Friday with the extended play "I'VE MINE," fronted by the edgy single "Baddie."
"I'VE MINE" is composed of six tracks, including "Baddie" and the pre-release tracks "Either Way" and "Off the Record."
According to a report by K-pop news portal Soompi, "Baddie" is a song with "strong trap beats and unique electronic bass sounds along with a catchy hook and powerful rapping."
Members Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo showcased an edgier side in the music video for "Baddie," which follows the girls as half-human and half-cat beings.
IVE, which has been making waves in the K-pop scene since debuting in 2021, recently kicked off its "Show What I Have" world tour with a two-day concert in Seoul.
Last June, the sextet visited the country, staging its "The Prom Queens" fan concert at the Araneta Coliseum.
— Report from Angela Kristiana, ABS-CBN News intern
