K-pop girl group IVE made a comeback on Friday with the extended play "I'VE MINE," fronted by the edgy single "Baddie."

"I'VE MINE" is composed of six tracks, including "Baddie" and the pre-release tracks "Either Way" and "Off the Record."

According to a report by K-pop news portal Soompi, "Baddie" is a song with "strong trap beats and unique electronic bass sounds along with a catchy hook and powerful rapping."

Members Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo showcased an edgier side in the music video for "Baddie," which follows the girls as half-human and half-cat beings.

IVE, which has been making waves in the K-pop scene since debuting in 2021, recently kicked off its "Show What I Have" world tour with a two-day concert in Seoul.

Last June, the sextet visited the country, staging its "The Prom Queens" fan concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

— Report from Angela Kristiana, ABS-CBN News intern

