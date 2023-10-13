James Reid and B.I team up for party anthem "Jacuzzi." Photo: Handout

MANILA -- Actor-singer James Reid has collaborated with South Korean artist B.I for his latest track "Jacuzzi," which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The song "highlights how spending time with each other is filled with excitement and luxury in a never-ending loop of fun."

In a statement, Reid shared about the inspiration behind the feel-good track.

‘I tried to capture the happiness and enjoyment that music can provide. I wanted to create a straightforward, enjoyable banger that perfectly represents a carefree, joyous moment. Although life might be challenging and serious at times, sometimes it's just a jacuzzi," he shared.

Reid also talked about his friendship with the Korean idol.

“I initially became a fan when I heard his song 'Love Scenario' with his band iKON. All of his music videos are so great and B.I has some great moves, so I was thrilled to meet him. ... We first met backstage at a concert in Seoul. I was delighted when he asked me to perform with him during his concert here in the Philippines after!" Reid said.

Collaborating with Grammy-winning producer DJ Flict, known for his works with Cypress Hill, Wiz Khalifa, Meghan Trainor and Fifth Harmony, the track was mostly recorded in Los Angeles, with B.I sending over his recorded verse to complete the song.