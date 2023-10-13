Ben&Ben member Toni Muñoz has Bell's palsy

MANILA -- Toni Muñoz, the percussionist of OPM band Ben&Ben, has Bell's Palsy, she revealed in a social media post on Thursday.

"I’ve been intending to share something with all of you pero ngayon lang ako nagkaroon ng headspace at lakas ng loob para gawin. Meron akong life update: a few days before we flew to Sydney for Ben&Ben’s 1MX show, I was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy. The left side of my face is paralyzed, so as some of you might have noticed (lalo na sa mga na-meet namin sa Sydney), I can only wear half a smile, and there’s bit of change in the way I speak," Muñoz wrote.

Despite the "roller coaster of an experience," Muñoz shared that she can still play and sing.

"Sa mga makakakita sa akin, maninibago kayo s'yempre at okay lang 'yun! Ako rin nga hindi pa rin sanay. I am slowly getting used to this day by day, but I wouldn’t be truthful if I said that it’s easy. It’s a roller coaster of an experience, physically, mentally, emotionally. But I am still very grateful to be surrounded by very loving people who have given me support and care these past few days (alam n’yo na kung sino kayo!). And of course, I’m grateful that I can still play and sing and get to do my job (mas challenging lang pero kaya)," she shared.

"Ayun lang! Just putting this out here para lang hindi kayo magtaka/magulat when you see me, at para na rin sa akin, para mas lumakas 'yung pagtanggap ko na ito ngayon ang aking realidad. Gagaling naman ako, kailangan lang maghintay. Sa ngayon, kahit kalahati lang ang aking mga ngiti, buo pa rin ‘yan galing sa aking [puso] 🤍.Kasali talaga sa buhay ang mga sorpresa. Kaya nga ito maganda. Marami pa ring dapat ipagpasalamat. Ingat kayo!" she added.

Early this week, Ben&Ben dropped the stripped-down version of their new song “Courage” and dedicated it to the dreamers who are struggling to pull up the strength to confront an unforgiving world.

