MANILA – Kapamilya actress Loisa Andalio has gladly embraced her role as a ghost in the series “Love in 40 Days” with her boyfriend Ronnie Alonte.

Now that the show is nearing its finale, Andalio was asked whether she is afraid to die, which brought the actress to tears.

The lead star of the show was initially joking about crying when she was about to answer the question but then her voice started to crack, as she revealed that she once considered dying due to undisclosed problems.

“Ako, hindi rin po ako takot mamatay kasi dumaan na rin ako sa point na gusto ko na rin (mamatay)... Dumating ako sa point na 'di ko na kaya, na parang okay lang na wala ako kasi ang hirap,” she tearfully admitted on Wednesday.

Is she afraid to die? Loisa Andalio tears up while answering. Here's why: pic.twitter.com/7ndDlKprDs — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) October 12, 2022

“Pero nung na-realize ko na baka tinatapik lang ako ni Lord, baka nawawala ka na sa landas mo, dun ako nabuhayan na hindi pala ako dapat manghihina dahil sa ibang tao,” she continued.

Andalio also echoed veteran actress Lotlot de Leon’s answer that God already knew what would happen to us even before we were born.

“'Yung mga nangyari pala sa akin, alam na ni Lord 'yan bago pa mangyari. Ang importante saan ka bang pupuntang way. Nanininiwala po ako na malaki o maliit na kasalanan, sa mata ng Diyos, iisa lang 'yan. Once na tinanggap mo si Lord sa buhay mo, sigurado sa heaven ka mapupunta,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Alonte also said he is not afraid of death, saying he is ready when his time comes.

“Hindi po ako takot mamatay. Handa po ako kung kailan man 'yan dumating. Masaya po ako kasi tanggap ko na anytime pwede akong mawala (at) sa langit ako mapupunta,” the actor said.

Alonte and Andalio lead the cast of “Love in 40 Days”, which is down to its final two weeks.

Produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Love In 40 Days" premiered last May. It follows the story of Jane (Andalio) who fell into a coma after a car accident and ended up in the Evergreen Mansion, where she will stay for 40 days before a decision is made whether she should cross over to heaven.

Jane meets Edward (Alonte) who plans to demolish the Evergreen mansion so he can put up a restobar. Their love story begins as Jane tries to save the mansion from Edward.

The show also stars Lotlot de Leon, Leo Martinez, Janice de Belen, Ana Abad Santos, Ahron Villena, Maria Isabel Lopez, Renshi De Guzman, Trina Legaspi, Raven Molina, Chie Filomeno, Benedix Ramos, Vaughn Piczon, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, Zabel Lamberth.

"Love In 40 Days" is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC. You may also watch episode highlights on ABS-CBN Entertainment's official website and YouTube Channel.

