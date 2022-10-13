WATCH: Markus Paterson releases music video for 'Help'

MANILA -- The official music for Markus Paterson's single "Help" has finally been released.

The almost three-minute video for Paterson's collaboration with musician Aman Sagar is now available on the official YouTube page of Tarsier Records.

The single, with the message that it's okay to not be okay with yourself," was released last June.

One of Tarsier Records’ original batch of artists in 2017, Paterson has numerous releases under his belt with the label, including his “B-SIDE” EP, which has garnered over 3 million streams on Spotify alone.

Paterson was also part of the the primetime series "Viral Scandal" which aired its final episode just last May 13.

