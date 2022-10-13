TFC EXCLUSIVE | Pinay-British, unang Asian na gumanap bilang Elphaba sa West End musical Wicked

LONDON - Ang British-Filipina na si Nicola Espallardo ang gumaganap ngayon na Elphaba sa West End musical na Wicked. Hindi lang siya ang unang British-Filipina, kundi siya rin ang kauna-unahang Asian na gumanap bilang "Elphaba" sa West End hit musical.

Ang British-Filipina na si Nicola Espallardo ang unang Asian na gumanap na "Elphaba" sa West End musical na Wicked. (Photo courtesy of Nicola Espallardo)

“I’m the first Asian in the West End to play Elphaba but it’s incredible. Sometimes (it) feels like a massive responsibility and an honor. I think about when I came to see the show when I was 13 and I watched it and you know it massively inspired me in this strong amazing women on stage portraying these roles and when it was me, I kinda thought, wow!”, kuwento ng 27-taong gulang na si Espallardo.

Nagsimula raw ang kanyang hilig sa teatro noong kanyang kabataan at naging malaking impluwensya ang kanyang pamilya para matupad ang kanyang pangarap.

Photo courtesy of Nicola Espallardo

Kuwento ni Espallardo, “I don’t actually know if it’s just one specific thing but my parents always took me to the theatre when I was a kid and you know they are always playing music in the house, things like that. So, I think I have a love from it from a very young age, and I just was inspired in magic up on stage, you know and I want to be part of that. So, I mean, obviously, Lea Salonga: she is the queen and my mom play her music and I sing along to it and (she’s) someone that I saw myself in."

Dream Come true

Matagal man niyang pinangarap, nagulat rin siya nang makuha niya ang papel bilang Elphaba. 'Di raw niya mapaniwalaan ng sabihin ito ng kanyang agent.

Kuwento niya: “I was screaming in the Facetime, and I was so shocked, Oh my God! Oh my God! I was just overjoyed and I wanted to be in Wicked when I was 13 years old so I spent basically half of my life waiting to be able to be in this show. The opportunity to cover Elphaba as well, which is truly one of my dream parts, I’ve always wanted to play her.”

Dagdag pa niya: “It’s a dream come true. Very often people can say that they’ve achieved a massive life goal and I feel very lucky and privileged enough to have that opportunity.”

Naging bahagi rin si Espallardo ng musical na Les Misérables, Working at Christmas Carol at The Old Vic. Nais rin niyang ipagpatuloy ang kanyang career sa West End at masubukan ang iba pang roles sa iba't ibang shows para magkaroon ng maraming karanasan at maging mas mahusay na theatre performer.

Photo courtesy of Nicola Espallardo

Payo naman niya sa mga nais maging aktres.

“Stay true to yourself, know who you are, and have faith in yourself and your ability. Don’t give up on yourself because you have to be the biggest cheerleader in this business. Surround yourself with good and honest people who support you and keep you grounded. Your support system would be really important because it’s not easy, there are hard times when you are not working, and you are auditioning,” sabi ni Espallardo.

You Can be Whatever You Want to Be

Siya raw ang patunay na kayang abutin ang pangarap. There are kids who might see themselves in me and be inspired to dream big and you can be whatever you want to be and you can do whatever you want to do,” wika ni Espallardo.

Taong 2006 unang napanuod ang Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz sa West End, na ginanap sa Apollo Victoria Theatre sa London.

Ang musika at titik ay obra ni Stephen Swartz, na hango naman sa libro ni Winnie Holzman na base sa 1995 novel ni Gregory Maguire, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Photo courtesy of Nicola Espallardo

Ang orihinal na nobela ay isinulat ni L. Frank Baum noong 1900. Istorya ito nina Elphaba, ang Wicked Witch of the West at ni Galinda, ang tinaguriang The Good Witch, na sa kabila ng kanilang pagkakaiba ng ugali at pananaw sa buhay, sa huli naging mabuti silang magkaibigan.

Tinatayang nasa anim na libong performances na ang nagawa ng musical kaya isa ang Wicked sa longest-running West End musical.

