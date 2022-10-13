LOOK: Francine Diaz goes back to school

MANILA -- Kapamilya star Francine Diaz shared her excitement as she returned to school for face-to-face classes.

On her Instagram post on Wednesday night, Diaz uploaded snaps taken from her first day of this school year.

"First face to face class this year! Felt like a first timer. It was so nice to finally meet my classmates in person," Diaz wrote.

Diaz is studying at Southville International School Affiliated with Foreign Universities.

Diaz is known for her portrayal in 2018 ABS-CBN hit series "Kadenang Ginto" as Cassie Mondragon.

In the comment section of her post, fans and fellow celebrities including Dimples Romana, her co-star in "Kadenang Ginto" congratulated Diaz.

"Cassssiiiieeee…. Diba sinabi ko naman sayo, hindi ka muna papasok sa…. okay okay, pumasok ka na sa school Cassie, I’m a proud ate - Daniela," Romana wrote.

Diaz is gearing up for her newest series "Dirty Linen" with Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo and Seth Fedelin.

