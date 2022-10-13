MANILA – Veteran actress Lotlot de Leon is giving her full support to her daughter Janine Gutierrez when it comes to her love life.

During the finale media conference of series “Love in 40 Days,” De Leon was asked on the sideline about her thoughts on rumors romantically linking Gutierrez to actor Paulo Avelino.

“Janine is old enough to decide for herself. I trust Janine. Whatever will make my children happy. Janine my eldest. Kung ano man ang magpapasaya sa puso niya, I’m in full support of that,” de Leon said.

“My daughter can speak for herself. She can speak for herself. She can explain. Ako naman as a mom, I just want her to be happy. I will always pray for my children to be with the right partners, 'yung tama 'yung maging choice nila,” she continued.

In a previous media conference, Avelino admitted that he is still going out with Gutierrez but declined to confirm nor deny if they are already a couple.

De Leon said her eldest child does not need to ask for approval to date anyone.

“Hindi naman na kailangan pa magpaalam sa 'kin ng anak ko. May tiwala naman ako sa kaniya. Kung ano 'yung sa palagay niyang makakabuti para sa kaniya, at kung saan siya masaya, okay na okay ako dun,” she said.

She also believed that Avelino is a kind man, having had the chance to work with him on “Marry Me, Marry You.”

The relationship of Gutierrez and Avelino has been the subject of speculation in recent months, after they shared personal photos of each other on social media.

The two also previously co-starred in the romance movie “Ngayon Kaya” and the series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

