Tommy Alejandrino won Best Actor for his role in ‘The Baseball Player’ in the 18th Cinemalaya film festival. Cinemalaya

MANILA -- Carlo Obispo’s “The Baseball Player,” the Best Film winner of this year’s Cinemalaya, is set to compete anew, this time internationally.

The Philippine film has been selected as an entry in the Asian Competition category of the 21st Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF), the Film Development Council of the Philippines announced Thursday.

The Bangladesh event, organized by the Rainbow Film Society, will be held from January 14 to 22, 2023.

The DIFF has “created a space for young and aspiring filmmakers in Bangladesh and larger South Asia to be updated with global artistic trends and to boost the development of Bangladeshi cinema,” according to the FDCP.

Starring Tommy Alejandrino as the title character, “The Baseball Player” follows a 17-year-old Moro child soldier who is torn between pursuing his dream to play competitive baseball or fighting in the war.

Alejandrino’s portrayal of the lead character earned him the Best Actor trophy at the 18th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival in August. Aside from the top prizes for acting and film, “The Baseball Player” also took home the trophies for Best Screenplay and Best Editing.

“The Baseball Player” also stars JM San Jose, Tess Antonio, Don Melvin Boongaling, Sue Prado, Pongs Leonardo, Joel Saracho, Bon Lentejas, Ely Cellan, and Arnold Reyes.

