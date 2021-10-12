Vice Ganda offers his definition of a ‘true public servant’ in the Tuesday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — In his latest televised criticism against corruption in government, comedy superstar Vice Ganda offered his definition of a “true public servant,” during the Tuesday episode of “It’s Showtime.”

The topic came up during the “Reina ng Tahanan” segment, as Vice Ganda interviewed a contestant who has been a health worker for 25 years.

The contestant, Yolanda Magat of Caloocan, said she has made it her mission to help others, despite not earning much by making it her profession.

Vice Ganda paid tribute to Magat and her fellow medical frontliners, saying, “You are the true public servant, because a true public servant is selfless.”

“Serbisyo publiko. Kinakalimutan niya ang sarili niya, dahil iyong pinagsiserbisyuhan niya muna bago siya. Iyon ’yung totoong public servant,” he said.

Vice Ganda then pertained to those in government who use their position to amass fortune.

“ ’Yung mga totoong public servants, hindi sila yumayaman at hindi sila nagpapayaman. ’Yung mga yumaman habang nakaupo, hindi sila totoong public servants,” he said.

“Ginamit lang nila ang posiyon para mabigyan nila ng sariling pag-angat ang kanilang mga pamilya. At nagpagamit din tayo sa mga ’yan.”

Vice Ganda has been vocal of his criticisms against reported corruption in government agencies, emphasizing the injustice and its effect on poor Filipinos especially amid a raging pandemic.

Across his TV programs and social media, he has also emphasized time and again the importance of voting in the 2022 elections, urging viewers and followers to register as voters.

