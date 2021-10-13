Rivermaya changed its profile photo to an image with its band name in pink, the campaign color of Vice Presidential Leni Robredo’s presidential bid. Facebook: Rivermaya

MANILA — Rivermaya addressed on Tuesday the political divide among its fans, after members of the iconic rock band expressed their support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2022 elections.

In a statement on its social media channels, Rivermaya said it respects its followers who disagree with the group’s move to publicly back Robredo.

Rivermaya had changed its profile photo with the band name in pink text, after Robredo announced her candidacy for president on October 7.

Individually, members Mark Escueta, Mike Elgar, and Nathan Azarcon have also taken part in the pink movement on social media, in line with Robredo’s official campaign color.

Rivermaya’s statement, written by Escueta, addressed those who disapproved of the members making public their political stand.

“Sa mga ayaw na sa amin dahil sa pagsuporta namin kay VP Leni, okey lang 'yon. Kahit wala namang koneksyon ang musika sa pulitka, rerespetuhin ko ang inyong desisyon.

“Sa mga patuloy na susuporta sa amin kahit na magkaiba tayo ng political views, maraming salamat. Pwede namang magkasundo pa rin sa musika, di ba? Naka ilang eleksyon na ba tayo mula 1994? Never namin ipipilit sa inyo ang panananaw namin,” the statement read.

Rivermaya, Escueta also emphasized, are not paid endorsers of Robredo’s campaign. “At klaruhin nga natin ngayon pa lang, hindi kami binayaran kahit piso,” he said.

“Basta tandaan niyo, 'pag gumagawa ng musika, ito ay para sa lahat. Abangan niyo bagong single namin. Medyo malapit na,” the statement ended.

Rivermaya’s members are among the celebrities who have gone public with their support for Robredo, after the vice president launched her presidential bid.