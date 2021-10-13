Paulo Avelino, Jodi Sta. Maria win at 23rd Gawad Pasado

MANILA – ABS-CBN programs and artists emerged as winners at the recently concluded 23rd Gawad Pasado, which recognizes outstanding films, programs, and champions of education and the arts.

Paulo Avelino was hailed as Pinaka Pasadong Aktor sa Pelikula for “Fan Girl” and Pinaka Pasadong Aktor sa Telebisyon for “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” which was also awarded the Pinaka Pasadong Programa sa Telebisyon.

Jodi Sta. Maria was named the Pinaka Pasadong Aktres sa Telebisyon for her performance in the TV series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN News anchor Bernadette Sembrano got the Pinaka Pasadong Mamamahayag sa Larangan ng Kamalayang Pilipino (Radyo at Telebisyon).

ABS-CBN Film Restoration was also given the Gawad Dangal ng PASADO sa Pagsisinop ng mga De Kalibreng Pelikulang Pilipino award.

“When we started Film Restoration many years ago, ang intensyon po namin ay bigyang buhay muli ang mga pelikula ng kahapon para po ma-appreciate ng mga susunod na henerasyon. At sana po kami ay nagtagumpay sa inyong mga mata dito sa aming adhikain na ito. Maraming, maraming salamat po uli para sa award,” said ABS-CBN Film Restoration head Leo Katigbak, who accepted the award.

Meanwhile, more ABS-CBN personalities were honored at the 1st Gawad Dr. Junifen F. Gauuan para sa Sining at Kultura held last October 6 during the 75th founding anniversary of Philippine Christian University.

ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez and ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak were given the Gawad Sining at Kultura para sa Malaya at Responsableng Pamamahayag at Maka Pilipinong Adhikain sa Bagong Siglo.

TeleRadyo anchor Bro. Jun Banaag also received the Gawad Sining at Kultura para sa Komunikasyon at Relihiyong Pag-aaral, while ANC’s “Dayaw” host Loren Legarda was given the Gawad Sining at Kultura para sa Paglinang ng Kulturang Pilipino.

Margarita Fores of "My Italy with Margarita" on Metro Channel, was conferred with the Gawad Sining at Kultura para sa Pagpapalaganap ng Kulinaryang Pilipino.