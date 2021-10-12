MANILA — Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay released on Tuesday their prenuptial pictorial, indicating a nearing wedding date.

On their respective social media pages, Adarna and Ramsay posted images from the shoot with in-demand wedding photographer Pat Dy.

The road trip-themed shoot sees the couple inside a car and then outdoors atop a mountain, as they shared intimate moments.

“My forever D,” Adarna said of her fiancé.

Ramsay, meanwhile, referred to Adarna as “my life.”

The release of their prenup photos suggest that Adarna and Ramsay are set to exchange vows soon.

They earlier said they intend to get married before the year ends. In late September, in fact, they started sending out wedding invitations.

Adarna, 33, and Ramsay, 44, became officially a couple on February 4, and got engaged on March 30.