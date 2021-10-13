LOOK: Heaven Peralejo sizzles in swimsuit photos

MANILA -- Actress Heaven Peralejo wowed netizens when she flaunted her figure in a series of swimsuit photos on social media.

On Instagram, Peralejo uploaded some snaps from her beach trip in the island of Siargao.

In one post, she can be seen in a one-piece maroon swimsuit.

"I can sea clearly now," Peralejo wrote in the caption.

In her next post, she posted a snap of her wearing an orange swimsuit.

She also posted another photo of herself in a red swimsuit.

Just last month, Peralejo made headlines after she deleted her photos with Kiko Estrada on social media, just weeks after they revealed being a couple.

Peralejo has yet to address rumors surrounding her current ties with Estrada, but did say this of the past several months: “I guess it was a rollercoaster.”

“Right now, I’m in the phase of loving myself. No joke. Every morning and every night, nandoon ako sa mga affirmations. They say, ‘di ba, na ‘pag sinasabi mo ‘yan sa sarili mo, parang magnet iyon, so iyon ‘yung magiging buhay mo. Alam mo, ‘yung mga things na hindi ko alam na kaya kong gawin, nagagawa ko pala, in a good way,” she explained.

