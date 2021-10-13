Photo from Vaughn Mugol's Instagram account

Filipino-American nurse Vaughn Mugol saw his “The Voice” journey end after her coach Ariana Grande picked Katherine Ann Mohler in the Battle Rounds.

Singing “Dilemma” by Nelly and Kelly Rowland, Grande appeared to be more impressed with Mohler’s performance, and picked her to advance into the competition.

The Fil-Am singer took to Instagram to thank everyone, especially the Filipino community, who backed him in his journey in the singing competition.

“THAT WAS A BLAST! I just wanted to take this time and say THANK YOU for everyone that supported me on my journey here on The Voice! It has been a great honor to represent my fellow Filipino and nurses up on The Voice stage,” he said.

According to Mugol, his stint in “The Voice” was a life-changing moment. “I honestly didn’t expect for all of this to happen this year. Truly a life-changing moment. And yes, this is only the beginning so stick around.”

He also thanked Grande for pressing the button for him during the Blind Audition.

“You opened up my eyes and showed me that I can actually do something big with my voice. I have always doubted myself, but you believed in me and have been soooo supportive,” Mugol said.

During the audition, Mugol sang his own rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team,” impressing Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

"I love the little break in your voice. I love the fuller parts of your voice," Grande told Mugol.

“I know that I am new here and you guys don't know me as a coach yet but I want to guide you in this competition. I want to help you sing the right songs. I want to answer any questions that you have regarding my experiences and help you where you want to go as an artist," she added.

Mugol said he is new to singing competitions because all he ever does is to sing only to his patients.