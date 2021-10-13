Photos from Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi's Instagram accounts

After revealing that she has a huge crush on Joshua Garcia, actress and content creator Ivana Alawi admitted about exchanging messages with the actor on social media.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz, Alawi openly talked about Garcia, describing her impression of the actor as family-oriented guy.

“Cute 'yung mukha at saka mabait siya. Nakita ko para family-oriented. Pero hindi ko masabi kasi 'di ko pa siya nami-meet personally,” Alawi said.

But the 24-year-old vlogger revealed sending messages to Garcia through DM.

According to her, they do not have each other's phone number. “Hindi pa naman kami ganoong level,” she said.

Diaz went on to ask her about the possibility of Garcia pursuing her in the future.

“Ay itanong nyo na lang siya...Gusto ko kasing makilala muna siya bago ko kurutin 'yung sarili ko,” the social media influencer said.

Alawi also said she is not inclined to put her future partner on her YouTube channel to keep their relationship private.

“I think, ang hirap kasi na bawat may mangyayari na maganda o bawat may manliligaw, iba-vlog mo. It should be kept private and special. Kasi ayoko naman iharap agad 'yung camera sa kanya,” she said.

However, she added that if the right man comes, she will introduce it to her legion of subscribers.

“Not just to Joshua ha, sa mga nanliligaw o manliligaw, ayokong iba-vlog ko lahat. Unless sobrang sigurado na 'ko sa taong 'yun, ipapakita ko,” Alawi said. “Kung ano nasa YouTube ko, walang delete-an. Kung ano 'yung ipapakita ko, 'yun na 'yung magiging asawa ko.”

Alawi, who once dreamed of getting married at 21, also revealed that she wants a man who will treat her family with respect.

“[Gusto ko] Family-oriented, respectful, at tatanggapin 'yung family ko. Not 'yung alagaan pero he should respect my family, the way he respects me.”

In August, Alawi was completely shocked when Garcia popped up on her screen while watching several video greetings for her second anniversary as a content creator on YouTube.

It was Ivana’s sister Mona who revealed that her "ate" has a crush on the actor.

“My message for you is to continue to inspire and entertain people because you're doing an excellent job,” Garcia told Alawi.

The actor even teased her to follow him on Instagram to which the actress answered enthusiastically: “I follow you!”

Still in disbelief, Ivana asked Mona if she told the actor that she has a crush on him. “Nakakahiya ka minessage mo si Joshua Garcia ta's sinabi mong crush ko siya?”

Mona could not lie anymore and admitted that she indeed told Garcia when she messaged him for a video greeting.

Ivana joined an elite group of Filipino content creators who have breached the 10-million subscriber mark on YouTube. As of writing, Alawi’s YouTube channel nears 14.2 million subscribers.

