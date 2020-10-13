Ryza Cenon shows off baby bump in 'classy' maternity shoot

MANILA -- Actress Ryza Cenon took to Instagram to share photos from her "classy" maternity shoot.

Cenon, who is expected to give birth to her first child with boyfriend Miguel Cruz in November, flaunted her baby bump in a simple and classic dress.

The photographs were taken by Nice Print Photography.

In the caption she wrote: "Motherhood is wonderful, but it’s also hard work. And you also get to discover that you have reserves of energy you didn’t know you had."

In her recent posts, Cenon also posted photos of her maternity shoot with Cruz.

"Stay classy mama!" the actress wrote in one of the captions.

It was last July when Cenon confirmed that she is pregnant.

In August, Cenon paid tribute to Cruz, who is cinematographer for all the things he does for her during her pregnancy, especially in these trying times.

“Flexing” Cruz on her social media page, Cenon enumerated the things she loves about him, especially now that she is pregnant with their baby.

“Dada thank you for everything. Sa mahabang pasensya sa mood ko. At sa support mo sakin and lalo na sa love na binibigay mo samin ni baby boy,” she said.

“We’re lucky to have you. Super responsible mo sa lahat, kahit napaka busy mo sa work lagi kang andyan para samin. Thank you so much. We love you dada,” Cenon added.