Liza Soberano hits 1 million subscribers on YouTube, trends on Twitter

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano trended on microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday after her YouTube channel broke the 1-million subscribers mark.

Using the hashtag #Happy1M LifeWithLIZA, Soberano's fans and followers took to Twitter to celebrate their idol's latest achievement.

Congratulations on your ONE MILLION youtube subscribers, @lizasoberano ! Thank you for sharing a glimpse of your life with us and for giving us good vibes.



Happy1M LifeWithLIZA pic.twitter.com/lmDSBxAKLk — LizQuen SMT (@LQSocMedTeam) October 13, 2020

I'm so proud of you my role model. Continue the things that makes you happy because we are here always to support you!



Happy1M LifeWithLIZA@lizasoberano pic.twitter.com/DeCNSFoPuh — 𝖌𝖊𝖑❃ (@_angelieneLQ) October 13, 2020

Happy for you GANDA, Congrats!



Happy1M LifeWithLIZA https://t.co/1UHMQaPEjN — ❤❤❤❤ (@AnaLedesma3210) October 13, 2020

Congrats @lizasoberano!!! Another feather on your cap, another platform you conquered. We're so proud of you!!



Happy1M LifeWithLIZA pic.twitter.com/Rgr5nr30Jx — fam (@QUENHOPEFOREVER) October 13, 2020

Soberano is currently in the United States, according to her latest vlog.

"For those of you who don't know, I am in America right now and I came here because of a family emergency. So I'm trying to juggle my schedule between Zoom meetings, and producing content for you guys," Soberano said.



It was only last July when Soberano launched her YouTube channel, "Life with Liza."

Prior to launching her own YouTube channel, Soberano has appeared numerous times in her boyfriend and co-star Enrique Gil's own YouTube channel with his sister.

Soberano is the latest among her contemporaries to turn to vlogging, following Kathryn Bernardo's "Everyday Kath" and Julia Barretto's "Just Julia."

Other notable celebrities with vlogs include pioneer Alex Gonzaga, Vice Ganda, Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, and Kim Chiu.

In a previous interview with ANC's "Headstart," Soberano reiterated that she will remain a Kapamilya as she confirmed that there have been offers for her to leave ABS-CBN.

Soberano also confirmed that she met with Star Cinema and that she might start on a new project next year with Gil.