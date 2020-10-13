Lea Salonga praises Eva Noblezada in 'Yellow Rose': 'It's like the role was written for her'

MANILA - The Filipino-led immigration drama "Yellow Rose" finally opened in select cinemas in the United States last October 9.

Although the movie’s commercial release happened during a pandemic, Lea Salonga is excited that “people will be able to experience this movie in the way that it was meant to be experienced” – in the cinemas “surrounded by this story and by the music.”

Salonga said this and more about the film in her exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, which was published Tuesday (Manila time).

"When the pandemic began, I was filled with quite a lot of uncertainty as to what was going to happen with this [film]. No one had any way of knowing just where we would be, however many months past those first quarantines. And now here we are and theaters are starting to open. I'm hopeful, but I'm also hoping that people stay safe and be smart with all of the stuff they need to do to stay that way," she said.

Salonga also said it felt completely appropriate that the movie opened during the Filipino American History Month and a month before the US elections.

“I'm hoping that people will look at the film -- from their own political views they might have -- from a place of empathy, from a place of being able to see themselves in the characters that are onscreen. That is what I'm hoping for,” she said.

Stressing that they are not trying to change anybody’s minds with the film, Salonga said: "We're portraying the truth as to what happens with people that go through this… That's what I'm hoping for, that they see this as something that's ultimately a very human experience so that they see people vulnerable and crying and angry at the unfairness of what is happening and to try not to judge any one person or entity when they see this movie.”

"Yellow Rose" tells the story about a Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while facing the threat of deportation.

The movie was written and directed by Filipino-American Diane Paragas and co-produced by ABS-CBN’s Cinematografo.

Working with Salonga in the movie are Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, country music star Dale Watson, Liam Booth, Gustavo Gomez (“The Walking Dead”), Libby Villari (“Boyhood”), and Princess Punzalan.

Sharing her experience working with Noblezada, Salonga said she is impressed because this was her first film ever.

“Everything is so visceral, everything is just so. She wears her heart on her sleeve as a human, so she brings that quality to her acting and you really see it here. It's like the role was written for her even before Diane met her and got to see her in 'Miss Saigon' and thought, ‘Yeah, this girl is the right person for this movie.’ She absolutely was,” she said.

For Salonga, there’s nobody else more perfect for Noblezada’s role “because Eva can be feisty and tough, which is exactly what Rose is.”

“A lot of the acting choices that Eva made to create Rose were so spot-on and there is humor, there is laughter, but there's also so much vulnerability. Her connection to this character is so strong and people are going to leave that theater feeling for her. Not so much for Eva, the actor, but for Rose. How Eva got to play it, that is what's going to bowl a lot of people over,” she said.