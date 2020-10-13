'It makes me feel very proud, happy': Lea Salonga talks about her love for BTS

MANILA – Lea Salonga confessed that one of the things that’s keeping her sane during this whole pandemic season is her newfound love for the music of the South Korean boy band BTS.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Salonga gushed about the boy group, which she became a fan of after they dropped “Dynamite” last August.

“’Dynamite’ comes out and all of a sudden, people are watching this boy band made of seven gorgeous South Korean young men and I'm watching with a lot of interest, not just because the performance was great or that the video was a lot of fun or that they sang all in English,” she said.

Salonga said it’s exciting that there’s now “a way to access them because there is a language barrier, and I call it a Trojan horse because here they come with ‘Dynamite’ and now that you're interested, here's all the other interesting music that they've done.”

The Tony winner revealed that she’s been watching all of BTS’ music videos and interviews that go way back to the beginning of their career in 2013, and Salonga confessed that “it's a rabbit hole I've not gotten myself out of.”

“I'm like, ‘Oh my god, these guys are just so effing amazing,’” she exclaimed.

Salonga said she admires BTS’ “performances, their work ethic, their perseverance, their persistence, their drive, their ambition, everything.”

“It's been inspiring to catch up to everything and they're keeping me sane during this pandemic. This is the rabbit hole that I've jumped into,” she said.

Salonga said she also likes how members of the BTS are “unapologetically Korean,” as they spread positive vibes in the face of anti-Asian racism.

“They are representing everything good that there is about coming from this part of the world. I'm watching that and as an Asian performer, as somebody that's been doing this forever, as somebody who is scared for my friends in New York City because of the racism that's happening and then to see them being unapologetically Asian, performing in Korean, and doing so with excellence, they are beautiful men and doing things in their own way,’” she said.

For Salonga, BTS makes her feel very proud and happy to be Asian.

“It's a great way of saying, ‘You want to come after us with your racism, we're going to come after you with positivity and love and beauty. And excellence in performance and drive and ambition and perseverance,’” she said.

“These are the qualities that so many Asians and Asian-Americans possess. It's wonderful to feel seen and represented in that way,” she said.

At the end of the day, Salonga thinks a lot of Asian performers “just have to keep doing what we've been doing for however many years, always striving to do the best that we can and represent our people in the best ways that we can.”