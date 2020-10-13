Gary Valenciano shares birthday message for son Paolo

MANILA -- Veteran singer Gary Valenciano on Monday took to Instagram to share his birthday message for his son Paolo, who turned 36.

In his post, Valenciano shared a photo of his eldest son with wife Angeli Pangilinan.

"Saying that I’m proud of how you’ve been riding this pandemic season would be too much of an understatement on my part. You have an uncanny way of thinking of others you work with too. You always want to make sure that they’re OK. You even become willing to sacrifice what you can have for yourself for others," Valenciano told his son.

"You are such a blessing son. I pray the Lord Jesus constantly reminds you of how He’s got your back in every challenging situation you may face and may you find peace in that truth as well. Sam and Leia are blessed to have you at the helm. I’ll see you later son. I love you and we truly truly thank God for you. Happy birthday Paolo," he added.

For his part, Paolo, proved that he has a good sense of humor as he made his followers laugh with his self-tribute video.

Paolo, who is currently one of the most talented concert and live events directors in the industry, is married to Samantha Godinez. They have a daughter Leia.