Cameras start rolling for new Xian Lim, Kylie Verzosa film

MANILA – Cameras have started rolling for “Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi,” a new movie starring Xian Lim and Kylie Verzosa and helmed by director RC delos Reyes.

Based on the two stars’ recent Instagram updates, they have already began filming in Hundred Islands in Alaminos, Pangasinan.

“K drama feels,” Verzosa captioned her post of her, Lim and delos Reyes during a break on set.

In another post, the former Miss International revealed that her character’s name is Daphne.

Meanwhile, Lim also shared a picture of the three of them together but only wrote “SOON” in the caption before tagging Verzosa and delos Reyes.

Aside from the two stars, “Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi” will also feature Marco Gumabao.

Back in September, Lim, Verzosa and Gumabao attended acting workshops together.

"It feels great to have the privilege to be in an acting workshop specially during this time. Our acting coach, Jay (Jose Jay B. Cruz), was my facilitator on my first movie 'Bakit Di Ka Crush ng Crush Mo.' Really excited for this project,” Lim said at that time.

Lim and Verzosa got to work together in the movie “Love the Way U Lie,” which delos Reyes also directed.

“Love the Way U Lie,” which was supposed to be part of the first Metro Manila Summer Film Festival this year, became the top trending movie on Netflix Philippines the day after it debuted in the streaming platform in August.

On the other hand, Lim and Gumabao got to work together in the independent action film “Corpus Delicti.”