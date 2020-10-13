BTS fans celebrate Jimin’s birthday

On October 13, Jimin, a beloved member of K-pop’s most famous boy band, BTS, turns 26 – and naturally his fans around the world have found some creative ways to mark the occasion.

BTS’ Indonesian Army raise funds to plant and maintain mangroves

Jimin of BTS. @parkjimins.bts/Instagram

To celebrate Jimin’s birthday, BTS’ Indonesian Army (which stands for “Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth”, in case you were wondering) is preparing an eco-friendly gift. They recently organised a fundraiser to plant and maintain thousands of mangrove trees to help protect a village endangered by flooding near Demak in Central Java, Indonesia.

This is a fan project from INDONESIAN ARMY. We created a donation campaign for Jimin's birthday. We reach 8735 mangrove trees in this 9 days donation project. May that trees grow bigger each day like our love to Park Jimin and other members💜🌳 #HappyJiminDay #JIMTOBER 💜🌳 pic.twitter.com/NhkXBd01n7 — For Hacin 🐼 (@forhacin) October 4, 2020

Called “1,000 Trees for BTS Jimin (Jimin’s Birthday Project)”, it was held between September 25 and October 4. After more than 1,800 people donated, they were able to plant 8,735 trees to help a coastal village which has had to deal with rising sea levels. According to organisers, more than 250 families in the village have already relocated after the removal of mangrove forests caused greater land erosion.

This eco-friendly birthday celebration attracted praise from members of Army and other fans.



Chinese fan base Park Jimin Bar put birthday ads on world’s biggest mall in Dubai

The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, towers above the Dubai skyline, in 2016. AFP

Through the efforts of Park Jimin Bar – a collective of Jimin’s Chinese fan base – the world’s largest retail complex, Dubai Mall, will screen a full week of birthday advertisements for the idol from October 9, flashing up on more than 340 screens across the mall.

Good morning. The Dubai Mall Jimin Birthday takeover starts today and I already saw it near the big screen in Ice Rink. 🥺🙌🏻 Happy birthday Jiminie @BTS_twt !



Thank you @JIMINBAR_CHINA pic.twitter.com/0YNUc6KvS6 — BTS UAE ᴮᴱ⁷ 🇦🇪 | JIMIN Day (@bangtanUAE) October 9, 2020

These 15 seconds-long birthday messages will run 288 times each day on all floors of the shopping centre and all advertising spaces, including lifts screen, subway line station signs and even in parking areas – meaning a total of 97,920 messages will be displayed.

The Dubai Mall is the world’s most-visited shopping centre and has become a tourist attraction in its own right, attracting more than 80 million visitors annually – and surprisingly, Jimin is the first individual artist whose non-commercial or personal advertisements were shown on these screens.

BTS’ Vietnamese Army composed a song for Jimin’s birthday

Have you ever heard of fans composing music for their pop idol? That’s what Army from Vietnam have done to celebrate Jimin’s 26th birthday. The song, called Sarang which means “love” in Korean, was released on October 8. Only a few days after its premiere, it had already achieved 200,000 views and 44,000 likes.

An excerpt from a song says: “Just be the way you like. You’re a shining light. We’ll be your lights and by your side. Love gives us power, and you become our angel.”