‘Akala namin puro babae!’ Marcelito Pomoy successfully deceives ‘Hide and Sing’ with dual voice

Vhong Navarro and Vice Ganda react as Marcelito Pomoy reveals himself as one of the mystery singers in ‘Hide and Sing.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Famous for his dual voice that has taken him from “Pilipinas Got Talent” champion to “America’s Got Talent” finalist, Marcelito Pomoy, as expected, managed to deceive viewers in the “Hide and Sing” segment of “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday.

In the segment, three singers who are covered head-to-toe with personal protective gear, and with their faces obscured, perform on stage.

One of them is a celebrity, which the guest contestant should guess correctly in order to win. The hosts of “It’s Showtime” also share their opinions, but with their conflicting views, they almost always end up confusing the guest.

On Tuesday, the three mystery singers performed together Jolina Magdangal’s “Chuva Choo Choo,” with their high voices hinting at their possible gender.

The guest contestant, actor Zaijan Jaranilla, was convinced, along with the hosts, that all the singers were women. He ended up picking “Tagokanta 1.”

Showing their identities, the mystery singers performed Regine Velasquez’s “Shine” and slowly removed the equipment covering their face.

Pomoy was revealed to be “Tagokanta 2” all along.

“Scam ‘to!” Vice Ganda protested, in jest. “Akala namin puro babae lang ‘yan! Scam ‘to!”

The other two mystery singers were Lalainne Arana, a five-time defending champion of Tawag ng Tanghalan, and Jea Olivienne Uy, a former contender in the singing competition.