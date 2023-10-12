The cast of the live-action adaptation of "Yu Yu Hakusho," also known as "Ghost Fighter." Handout via Netflix/File

MANILA -- Netflix has finally announced a release date for the live-action adaptation of "Yu Yu Hakusho," based on the beloved manga by Yoshihiro Togashi.

Directed by Sho Tsukikawa, the series will premiere on the streaming service on December 14.

Cast members include Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongo as Hiei, and Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara.

In a statement, Netflix said the live-action "Yu Yu Hakusho" series "breathes new life into the story."

It added that "fans old and new can expect to encounter their favorite characters in ways that have never been seen before."