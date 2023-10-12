Taylor Swift got all glammed up for the premiere night of her "Eras Tour" concert film, which is slated for an October 13 release globally.

Posting a photo across her social media pages just before she walked the red carpet, Swift enthusiastically announced that her team will be opening up early access screenings of the movie.

“PREMIERE DAY Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” she said.

“We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world,” she added.

Swift said she cannot thank her supporters enough for wanting to see her film concert that so vividly captures her “favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour.”

But what truly thrills Swift even more is that this particular “adventure” is still an ongoing endeavor.

“Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour” concert film is already set to become the highest-grossing concert film ever, dethroning "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" which made $99 million and was released in 2011.

“This Is It,” which grossed $261 million worldwide, is not considered a concert film because it only documents the performance preparations of Michael Jackson, who died before performing on stage.

"Eras" was initially only to be released in the United States, but the singer ultimately chose to make it a global event, even though her tour will include a second leg next year, with dozens of dates in South America, Australia, Asia, Europe, as well as the United States and Canada. – With Agence France-Presse