Niall Horan to bring 'The Show' concert tour to PH

MANILA — Irish singer Niall Horan is set to return to the Philippines as a solo act on May 13, 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In an Instagram post, Horan said he will bringing his "The Show" tour to the Philippines, as well as Singapore, Japan, and Indonesia.

"I’m bringing The Show Live On Tour over to Asia next year! The Tokyo date is on sale now and tickets for Singapore, Jakarta and Manila go on sale 18 Oct," he said in the caption.

According to promoter Live Nation Philippines, the fan club presale will be held on October 16, 3-11:59 p.m., while the Live Nation Philippines presale will be on October 17, 3-11:59 p.m. The general sale will start on October 18, 3 p.m.

Horan rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor UK” with One Direction in 2010, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated male acts in the competition.

The group is known for their hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful,” "Kiss You" and "You and I.”

Zayn Malik left the group in 2015 and the boy band still released an album but went on an indefinite hiatus afterward as the members pursued solo careers.

Horan launched his solo career with "Flicker" in 2017 followed by "Heartbreaker Weather" in 2020. He recently returned this year with "The Show."

The Irish singer is currently a coach in "The Voice" in the US.

