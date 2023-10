Janna Dominguez shares biggest regret after daughter's passing

MANILA – Janna Dominguez admitted that one of her most profound regrets following the loss of her daughter Yzabel was not being present by her side during her final moments.

In an interview with PEP, Domingez said she felt so helpless that she was away from Yzabel when she needed her most.

"Wala kami nung time na... hindi man lang namin nakausap na, 'Anak, kaya mo yan, labanan mo yan.' Yung mga ganun na words na gusto mong isabi sa kanya. But she has to let go. Kasi, at the end of the day, iniisip niya pa rin 'yung parents niya. May ganun siya,” she said.

Since she cannot be by her daughter’s side physically, Dominguez said she just stormed the heaven with prayers.

"Alam mo 'yun, nagpi-pray na lang ako na, 'Anak, I'm sorry. I love you,' ganyan. 'Sorry, wala si Mommy sa tabi mo, si Daddy.'”

If there’s one thing Dominguez loves about her daughter, it’s how strong her faith was, and it's the same faith that has been instrumental in helping them deal with her passing.

"Yung salita lagi ni Yza sa amin, eh, God above all. So, lahat ng questions namin ngayon na, 'Ba't nangyayari to?' Ang sagot, God above all. 'Bakit kinuha mo agad si Yza?’ We trust him kasi God above all,” she said.

“Yung mga deepest regrets niyo, put God above all. Ganun si Yza. 'May problema ba kayo? Daddy, church tayo.' Lagi, 'yan ang ano niya sa amin,” she added.

Yzabel is Dominguez's daughter with Mickey Ablan.

Over the weekend, Dominguez confirmed Yzabel’s passing. She was 20.

In another post, she said their daughter died of sudden heart failure and lung infection.

"Sa sobrang ayaw niya nakaka-abala ng ibang tao, hindi niya sinabi sa 'min mga nararamdaman niya. Nag pa-check up siya the day before and doctor gave her meds na kaya iniisip namin OK na. Then bigla na lang gano'n," wrote Dominguez, adding that Yzabel was at her condo in Manila when she suddenly had a hard time breathing.

"Dumiretcho na kami agad ng Manila. Pero wala. After multiple attempts to revive here wala na talaga. God called her back home na."