WATCH: Arnel Pineda releases sea turtle back to sea

MANILA -- Rocker Arnel Pineda set free a sea turtle that was accidentally caught by a fisherman.

In a clip he posted on his social media page on Tuesday night, the frontman of American rock band Journey can be seen releasing the turtle back to sea.

"Soon as I saw this one got accidentally caught by a fisherman, I quickly told him that the sea turtle needs to go," Pineda wrote.

He went to on remind his fans and followers to be responsible by using the hashtags #itsourresponsibility, #heishappytobefree, #happytosetherfree, #seacreatures and #turtles.

In his most recent post, Pineda can be seen enjoying quality time with his family.

Last July, the Journey released "Freedom," the band's 15th studio album. It is also the band's third album with Pineda, who joined Journey in 2007.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC