Sunshine Cruz's daughter Sam greets Macky Mathay on his birthday

MANILA – Sam Cruz, the daughter of actress Sunshine Cruz, did not let Monday pass without greeting Macky Mathay.

Commenting in Mathay’s celebratory post on Instagram, Sam wrote “happy birthday tito macky” before adding a heart emoji.

To which, Mathay replied, “thank you Sammy. I miss you and I love you.”

Last month, Sunshine and Mathay became the subject of breakup speculations after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the two are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Just last Sunday, Sunshine posted a cryptic message on her Instagram page after rumors about her split with Mathay circulated online.

Uploading a quote card, Sunshine wrote: "People come and go, it may be hard to understand why things happen unexpectedly. For some of us, letting go of someone you loved with all your heart can definitely give us so much pain and sadness but in life, there are some things we cannot control. What matters is the lesson we learned, the love that was shared and the wonderful memories that will always be in our hearts. Life goes on. A blessed Sunday to all."



Mathay first confirmed that he and Cruz are an item in 2016 after they were spotted holding hands together in public.

He said he started courting Cruz after the actress replied to his Instagram message. He also shared that he was the first to admit to have fallen in love in the relationship.

