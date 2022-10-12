MANILA – Robi Domingo made waves online as he once again shared his piano playing skills to his social media followers.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya TV host stole his fans’ hearts when he posted a clip of him playing Stephen Speaks’ “Out of My League.”

Following his post, several netizens including some celebrities commented on Domingo’s video, with most of them saying they are in awe of Domingo’s talent.

His girlfriend, Maiqui Pineda, likewise commented in the video with love struck emojis.

MYX VJ Ai Dela Cruz, on the other hand, requested for Domingo to also upload a video of him singing.

Two weeks ago, Domingo was in the news when Pineda shared her message for the host's birthday.

"Just want to say that I am so so proud of you. I know the past months have been challenging with 'Idol PH' but I had no doubt that you would succeed. You were in your element and can’t wait to see what’s next for you!," Pineda shared.

"I’ll always be here to support you but also to remind you to slow down and enjoy life too. Thanks for making me laugh (even with your corny jokes) and for keeping me sane and happy. Grateful we had this time together. Ily," she added.

In the comment section of her post, Domingo also expressed his love for Pineda.

"To more moments like these. Ily," he wrote.

Currently, Domingo is one of the hosts of the ABS-CBN concert variety show “ASAP Natin To.”

