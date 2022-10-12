MANILA -- Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach pacified netizens who took a swipe at her in jest, reminding her to “fall in line” after she noticed one of actor Joshua Garcia's TikTok videos.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Wurtzbach stressed that she was just being curious.

"Curious lang naman ako. Wag na kayo magalit. Aware naman ako sa pila. Haha!" Wurtzbach tweeted.

The beauty queen and actress gained hilarious reactions from netizens after she commented on the TikTok video of Garcia doing the “Pull up, pew!” dance craze.

Wurtzbach left a comment in the said post: “Nag open ako ulit ng tiktok para lang dito.”

The comment seemed to have caught Garcia by surprise, replying with just an emoji that covers eyes.

As of writing, the video clip has gained over 16.1 million views and over 2.8 million likes.

Garcia opened his verified account with a video of him sharing his take on the “Ginseng Strip 2002” TikTok trend. It has now tallied 141 million views in the video-sharing platform.

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate is currently one of the lead stars in the ABS-CBN series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” with Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador.

He made headlines recently after being romantically linked to Bella Racelis.

