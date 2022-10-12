MANILA -- Actor-singer Elmo Magalona is not in a rush to find a new girlfriend.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Magalona said he is now taking his time and doing things for himself.

"I am just taking it easy. Okay naman. 'Yun lang just being patient, ang dami kasing nangyayari sa mundo. I am just being patient lang with things right now. Ang dami pa namang nangyayari around us," explained Magalona.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Asked if he see himself entering into a new relationship right now, Magalona said: "There are so many things to work on na I wouldn't want naman my partner to get pressured or mag-sacrifice sila so much for the relationship. I just rather work on myself para when the time comes since I've been working on myself, masasabi ko na when I'm ready na for it. But right now, I am just being patient lang, just taking my time for things."

Magalona was last known to be in a relationship with his erstwhile onscreen partner Janella Salvador, who now stars in the series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" as Valentina.

In 2020, Magalona revealed that he's in a relationship when he shared on social media a photo of him with a non-showbiz woman whom he greeted on the occasion of their relationship's milestone.

The actor then deleted the post explaining that he posted it without telling anybody.

“I’d like to apologize to her, and her family for my actions and putting them in such a position. I don’t want to be taking away anybody’s privacy from them.”

Magalona who starred in "A Soldier's Heart," is currently part of hit series "2 Good 2 Be True" with lead stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Aside from acting, Magalona has also ventured into hosting as one of the newest PIE jocks. He is hosting a segment of PIE's late night show PIE Night Long Sessions with Vivoree Esclito as his co-host.

Related video: