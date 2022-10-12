ABS-CBN Films 'swiftly took appropriate action' on incident involving Rhys Miguel

Actor Rhys Miguel Eugenio. FILE/ABS-CBN Films

MANILA — ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. (AFPI) addressed Wednesday the claims of actor Rhys Miguel Eugenio pertaining to an incident during the quarantined production of a series.

Eugenio, in a video statement late Tuesday, alleged that he was sexually assaulted by a co-actor while they were in the lock-in filming of a project. While he named the actor involved, he opted not to mention the title of the series nor the production company.

On Wednesday, AFPI belied the allegation of Eugenio about the supposed lack of action of the company regarding the incident.

“Contrary to the claims made by Rhys Miguel on 11 October 2022, ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. immediately conducted an investigation upon receiving his complaint in December 2020,” the group said.

READ: Statement of ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. pic.twitter.com/yinoTwZJyh — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) October 12, 2022

Further, AFPI said it “swiftly took appropriate action to protect the rights of everyone involved.”

“AFPI takes these matters seriously. The safety, dignity, and privacy of our people are our utmost priority,” it added.

Persons directly mentioned and alluded to by Eugenio in his video statement have yet to publicly comment on the allegations.

Eugenio rose to fame in 2019 after his stint as teen housemate in the “Otso” edition of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

