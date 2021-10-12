Yen Santos returns to Instagram amid controversy

MANILA – Actress Yen Santos has returned to Instagram almost three weeks since she wiped her page out amid the controversy she got embroiled in over her friendship with actor Paolo Contis.

Although she has still not made a single post, Santos shared an Instagram Story on Monday, suggesting she keeps her account in the social media platform active.

For her post, Santos took a picture of two books, while writing across it that she cannot wait to read them.

The two books are titled “The Silent Patient” and “The Maidens” both by author Alex Michaelides.

Aside from that Instagram Story, Santos’ page still shows that she is not following anyone and there are also no photos or videos posted. She, nonetheless, still has her 2 million followers.

Last month, Contis publicly defended Santos, who is being tagged as the third party in his separation with long-time partner LJ Reyes.

The actor, who has admitted that another person was involved in the controversial split, stressed that Santos has nothing to do with the breakup.

Contis and Santos starred in the movie "A Faraway Land."

"She was never the reason of our breakup. I was," he stressed.

"Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na 'to. Pati pag-promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu-ano," he added.

The actor also admitted that he invited his co-star to join him for a day in Baguio, but maintained that she was there "as a friend."

"When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag-isip-isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects ng issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend," he explained.

"Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I'm sorry for this," he added.