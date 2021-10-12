MANILA – Yassi Pressman likened taking care of her mental health to learning how to surf.

In her most recent Instagram update, Pressman said she realized this when she had her first couple of surfing lessons when she spontaneously went to Siargao for a beach trip with nothing planned.

“To find some of the best surf spots in Siargao a boat has to drop you off in the middle of the ocean, then you got to paddle to get to the waves, and on some days you got to paddle really FAAAAAAR. It was hard because I wasn't used to using so much of my upper body, and going against the current just to get to the starting point, wasn't easy at all,” she wrote.

“Then, when I got to the line, kailangan patient ka, kasi madami pang ibang nakaabang. The actual wait for the wave makes me nervous….there is a lot of suspense and build up,” she added.

Pressman said it was very challenging for her get up to regain her form whenever the waves knocked her down.

“When I finally did it, the next thing I thought about was trying to balance in the rush of it all and stand up steady on my board. Or else I'll fall... Before I actually got to ride a wave to the end, there were many moments like this,” she said.

“When you actually fall, you must think fast, don't panic (which was hard considering you are actually being pulled by the waves under the water, right?) anyway, STAY RELAXED. You have to get some air then paddle for your life so that the next couple of waves do not come at you hard, and you won't get in the way of any other person possibly surfing your way,” she added.

Every time this happens, Pressman remembers that all she has to do is breathe and try again when she’s ready.

“I kept telling myself ‘ugh. So much work... palpak naman... Sayang... sayang... but it's okay, it's okay Yass, just breathe... paddle out of the chaos. Take a couple of breaths in a spot where the waves are calmer, and when you are ready.... Start paddling back... Get back to the beginning, no matter how well you do, take the risk,” she added.

As her takeaway, Pressman said surfing taught her to not give up and just keep trying again.

To end her post, the actress said she shared her story because she felt like it served her well.

“Hope this story also encourages others to keep believing in themselves, Don't give up! Take care of yourself, your mental health, your peace, find people and places that make you happy,” she said.