WATCH: Gigi de Lana's 'Sakalam' MV features Marcus Paterson

MANILA -- The music video for Gigi de Lana's debut single "Sakalam" has been released on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

Directed by Chad Vidanes, the almost five-minute video also features actor Markus Paterson and de Lana's band Gigi Vibes.

"Sakalam," which is also available on various music streaming platforms, was written and composed by Erwin Lacsa and Romeo Marquez and arranged by Jon Cruz. It was produced by Star Music's Jonathan Manalo.

“Marami kayong mararamdaman sa kantang 'yun. I think maraming makaka-relate sa song, it’s very complicated dahil hindi mo alam if masasaktan ka ba or mai-in love ka ba or mapipikon ka ba sa kantang 'yun. Mixed emotions siya,” de Lana said in a recent interview.

De Lana is the internet sensation behind the viral “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” challenge. She is among the over 40 artists who signed a contract with Star Magic last June.

Aside from a new song, De Lana and her band will also headline the finale of YouTube Music Night, the ongoing collaboration between ABS-CBN Events and the video platform featuring artists in a one-night mini-concert. Her episode will be streamed in December.

