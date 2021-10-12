Photo from Sarah Lahbati's Instagram account

Actress Sarah Lahbati marked her birthday in style as she and her family went on a camping trip in Tanay, Rizal.

Lahbati celebrated her 28th birthday in Bulod Campsite with her husband Richard Gutierrez and their two sons, Zion and Kai.

“Can’t even begin to find the words to describe how epic and magical last weekend was... from bumpy and muddy roads to fresh air, mountains and rivers,” Lahbati said on her Instagram.

The actress enjoyed a bonfire in the evening, horseback riding beside a river, swimming, and a cozy place where she and Gutierrez shared some sweet moments.

She then thanked everyone who helped her organized the memorable camping trip.

“To everyone who greeted me, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Lahbati added.

The actress also penned a moving thank you message for her husband for organizing the trip.

“Lastly, to the brains and heart of this trip, our dada, my love @richardgutz for turning this idea into reality. Thank you for this unforgettable trip and for tirelessly working on making sure this was going to be epic for all of us. I LOVE YOU,” she said.

Lahbati recently went to Switzerland where they ticked something off her bucket list when they tried paragliding for the first time and even visited some shooting locations of the hit K-drama series “Crash Landing on You.”

Last March, Gutierrez and Lahbati marked their first wedding anniversary. The couple, who got engaged in 2017, decided to push through with their intimate wedding last year amid concerns about COVID-19.