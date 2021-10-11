MANILA — Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay shared on Monday themed photos, in an apparent tease of their prenuptial pictorial.

On Instagram, Adarna and Ramsay posted a snap of each other, in matching neutral outfits posing outdoors.

“Hey, E!” Ramsay wrote.

“Hey, D,” went Adarna’s caption.

They credited lensman Pat Day, the in-demand wedding photographer, leading their followers to speculate that the images are the first glimpse of their prenup shoot.

The couple earlier said they intend to get married before the year ends.

In late September, they started sending out wedding invitations.

Adarna, 33, and Ramsay, 44, became officially a couple on February 4, and got engaged on March 30.