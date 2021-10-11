MANILA — Former actress Andi Eigenmann and her young family of five are picture perfect for the cover of a parenting magazine.

Eigenmann and her fiancé, champion surfer Philmar Alipayo, were featured with their children in the latest issue of Modern Parenting.

Sharing snaps from the pictorial, Eigenmann wrote on Instagram: “Me and my Happy Island Fam had fun getting all dressed up and dolled up.”

Eigenmann and Alipayo, who got engaged in December 2020, have two children together: Lilo and Koa.

Eigenmann’s eldest, Ellie, is her daughter with her former partner, actor Jake Ejercito.

In her magazine spotlight, Eigenmann discusses “how the island paradise has significantly changed and nourished her growing family,” according to Modern Parenting.

Eigenmann and Alipayo are based in Siargao, where both Lilo and Koa are being raised.

Ellie, too, partly resides in Siargao with her mother, with Eigenmann’s co-parenting setup with Ejercito allowing the child to live with both her parents months at a time.